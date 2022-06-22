Did you know Janhvi Kapoor's dream destination for her future wedding? Find out

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the leading actresses and Gen-Z sensation in Bollywood. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan 2018 directorial ‘Dhadak’ with Ishaan Khatter after which she did films like ‘Roohi’, ‘Gunjan Saxena’ and ‘Ghost stories.’ Apart from being an actor, she is a papparazzi darling, but can still stay away from the madding crowds. Her social media may be abuzz with gym pictures, fashion shoots and travel pics but the diva is beyond it all. While she is very vocal about her likes, dislikes, family members, how she manages social media trolling and many more things, the actress did not shy away from talking about her marriage as well. She had once revealed the dream destination for her future wedding.

In an interview with Vogue, Kapoor had revealed that Tirupati is her dream destination for her future wedding. "I want something that’s real and intimate and close to who I am. I don’t need anything big and fancy," the actor said. "I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and will happen in Tirupati. I’m going to wear a Kanjeevaram zari sari and there’s going to be a full daawat after the wedding with all the South Indian food that I love... idli, sambhar, curd rice, and kheer."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the first look of her upcoming film ‘GoodLuck Jerry.’ Sharing the poster, Janhvi also announced that the film will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 29. Directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by producer Aanand L Rai, GoodLuck Jerry is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime film Kolamavu Kokila.

Apart from ‘GoodLuck Jerry’, Janhvi is currently shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan. Next, she will also reunite with Rajkummar Rao after 'Roohi', for ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’. She will then star in ‘Mili’ opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, ‘Helen’.