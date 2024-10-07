Did you know Javed Akhtar left Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji-led Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after writing its first song? Here's why

Javed Akhtar is one of the most acclaimed screenwriters in Bollywood who has gained fame since the 70s. In a new conversation, the literary icon revealed that he considers the 80s the darkest phase in Hindi cinema because many double-meaning songs were written during this time. As a result, he wrote only one song for Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which even became the film's title. But, later, he started avoiding writing absurd or double-meaning lyrics due to his ethics. However, he now regrets not working on the film.

Javed Ji recently appeared on Sapan Verma's YouTube channel, Chill Sesh, and recalled that career phase. The iconic screenwriter, one of the most recognized lyricists in Bollywood, explained the incident in detail. He worked with Salim Khan during the 1970s, and the duo wrote successful films during that era, including Sholay, Don, Zanjeer, Deewar, and more. Later, the duo split in 1982.

Javed Akhtar recalled the 80s, a dark phase in Bollywood in terms of writing. He described how absurd or vulgar songs were written and became famous at that time. It was his principle, and he decided to avoid being a part of such writing. In his words, "I consider the '80s to be the darkest time for Hindi cinema. People were either writing double-meaning songs or songs with no meaning at all. I avoided films that, in any way, had lyrics I found absurd or vulgar."

Later, when he wrote the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai song for Karan Johar's film, the latter picked the film's title from it, and he refused to write any more songs as he thought it to be one of those absurd films.

Advertisement

He candidly admitted, "This principle led me to turn down a very successful film—Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I had written the first song for it, but when Karan decided on the title, I refused to work on a film with that name. I thought, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… kya hota hai? I regret it now, but at that time, I refused."

Despite the confusion, Javed Akhtar worked with Karan Johar in his 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, became a massive critical and commercial hit. Even Kal Ho Naa Ho became one of the most memorable films in the history of Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar’s brother Salman Akhtar on why they don't talk to each other: 'There are a lot of things that happen...'