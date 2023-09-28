Did you know Jawan star Ridhi Dogra wished to play Nayanthara's role in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

The film Jawan, which features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has been a massive success since it came out on September 7. Ridhi Dogra, who is currently basking in the success of her role in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, revealed that, while on set, she desired to play the lead character portrayed by Nayanthara. In the movie, Nayanthara played the role of Narmada Rai, a special agent, and Shah Rukh Khan's love interest.

Ridhi Dogra reveals she wished to play Nayanthara’s role in Jawan

During a recent interview with iDiva, Jawan star Ridhi Dogra who played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s adoptive mother in the film. was asked about a recent role in which she thought she could have performed better. She said, “Every role, every role I can do better, I promise you that because I am a director’s actor. I study my characters, and there’s nothing I cannot do. I can do everything. I don’t know if I can do it better; I mean, that’s very presumptuous of me to say I can do it better.”

Speaking about a role in Jawan that she wished she had played, Ridhi added, “All of her fans, do not jump on me; I’m like you only. You know, I was on the set, so I constantly was thinking, ‘I wish I was in place of Nayanthara.’ You know, I wish. It’s not like I felt I can do it better, but I was like, ‘I wish.”

Ridhi Dogra on being a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Ridhi Dogra expressed her happiness about being a part of a groundbreaking film, despite having a small role. She mentioned that the film's unexpected success brought her immense joy. She also mentioned that her character, Kaveri Amma, was well-received by the audience and remains one of the most talked-about and memorable roles.

She added, “Being a Shah Rukh fan, you’re waiting and you’re looking forward to all the positive news about him. So when I got the call, I was like, ‘Oh, you know, I almost felt like an SRK fan’. And when they wanted to meet me, they were pretty sure that they wanted me, so it was just a matter of me saying okay. For sure, I was nervous about playing this old character, but I am always one who’s up for a challenge.”

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles and Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. Directed by Atlee, the film hit the theatres on September 7, this year.

