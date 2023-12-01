Did you know Jawan's child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta didn't know who Shah Rukh Khan was?

Shah Rukh Khan has been basking in the massive success of his earlier release Jawan. The Atlee-directed action thriller enjoyed both critical and commercial success. Child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta also played a brief yet pivotal role in this big-budget blockbuster. In a recent interview, she opened up about her experience of doing the film and working with SRK.

Jawan child actor talks about Shah Rukh Khan

Child actor Seeza Saroj Mehta played the role of Nayanthara’s daughter and Shah Rukh Khan's step-daughter Suji in the film. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mehta spoke about her experience of doing the film. Talking about her first day of shoot, she shared, "I got scared on the first day of the shoot as I didn't know where and how Shah Rukh uncle would come, and when I looked back, he was standing there. He asked my name and asked, 'Do you know me?' I said no."

Mehta also asked SRK if she can see his vanity from the inside. In response, King Khan took her inside and also gave her chocolates. She revealed that director Atlee also gave her chocolates whenever she delivered good scenes. Recalling an early morning shoot, Mehta said that she shot a scene with Shah Rukh at 3 in the morning. "I was feeling sleepy, but then I got a call from the first set to be there. I ran, and I wanted to do the punch scene with Shah Rukh uncle. I was so excited that all my sleep was gone", she added.

In the same interview, Mehta also praised Ridhi Dogra and said that she wasn't aware that Nayanthara and SRK were famous.

About Jawan

Jawan was the Bollywood directorial debut of popular Tamil director Atlee. It was produced by Gauri Khan and starred Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance).

SRK is currently gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film will hit the theatres on December 21st.

