Did you know Jibraan Khan auditioned for Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2? Here’s why it didn’t happen

Jibraan Khan, who appeared as a child actor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, recently addressed why he didn't debut as an adult actor sooner. The Ishq Vishk Rebound actor revealed that he auditioned for Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 and why it didn't happen.

Jibraan Khan reveals auditioning for Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2

In a recent chat with Free Press Journal, Jibraan Khan was asked why he took so long to make his big screen debut after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The actor revealed that the question of his debut had been a recurring one over the past 5-6 years.

He candidly admitted that the journey had not been easy, emphasizing the importance of finding the right project to mark his debut. Jibraan knew he needed to stand out and prepare himself thoroughly as a mainstream performer, focusing on both physicality and acting skills.

He highlighted that one cannot passively wait for opportunities to come; instead, he actively sought work by reaching out to directors and producers and never shied away from requesting auditions. Although Khan revealed that he "auditioned for Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2", he didn't get the role because he looked younger than Tiger Shroff.

However, he believed that Ishq Vishk Rebound was destined for him, and he was born to play the role of Sahir.

Jibraan Khan talks about staying away from the limelight

In a chat with ANI, Jibraan Khan mentioned that the late veteran actor Amrish Puri had advised his parents to keep him away from the public eye. He explained that as a child actor, he had done several ads and featured in three films but left acting after his third film.

Sharing the reason behind this decision, he revealed that it was a common belief at the time that aspiring actors should stay away from the spotlight to remain fresh. Amrish Puri had told his parents the same, leading him to stop acting after his third film, Rishtey.

