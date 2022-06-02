Did you know JugJugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani was just 4 when she decided to become an actor?

Kiara Advani has proved to be a promising actor in her years in Bollywood. The actress made her debut with the 2014 film Fugly. Since then, she has appeared in several films and showcased her potential as an actor to the audience and critics. Kiara has dabbled in different genres like comedies and dramas and romance. After having a successful stint with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, we will see Kiara next in JugJugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan. In a recent interview, Kiara Advani revealed that she was just 4 years old when she decided she wanted to become an actor. Well, it seems like she was meant for acting!

In a chat with Cosmopolitan India, Kiara talked about her wish to be an actor ever since she was a child. She expressed that she always loved dancing and singing. “I decided I wanted to be an actor when I was all of four-years-old,” she confessed. She added that she never had the guts to tell her friends because she went to a school in South Bombay where people usually didn’t watch Bollywood films. She then expressed, “In my last year at school, I said to myself, ‘You know what? I can’t graduate without having participated in the school play!’”

She added that when she finally did it, she saw herself in a different light and by the time she graduated, everyone knew that she wanted to be an actor.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, she also revealed the qualities she looks for in a partner. Kiara believes that trust, understanding, loyalty, respect, and a great sense of humour are the key things she is seeking in her partner. “I’d want someone who just makes me feel loved, seen and heard, and does not take me for granted,” she added. Furthermore, the Shershaah actress also shared a golden advice about a healthy relationship and emphasised that communication is very important in a relationship. Kiara stated, “There should be no egos. I feel the worst thing you can do in a relationship is to allow your ego to come in the way. For me, a healthy relationship is one where there is clear, respectful communication. You need to accept each other for who you are and nurture that”.

