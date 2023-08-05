Did you know Kajol turned down Mani Ratnam’s film for Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

The celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar made his directorial debut in 1998 with the film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. One of the most loved films of all time, it starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Salman Khan also has a special appearance in the film. Now, Kajol has revealed that she said no to another big filmmaker at that time as she had already committed to karan Johar's project.

Kajol on turning down Mani Ratnam's offer

Talking at an event, Kajol revealed that Mani Ratnam, the prolific filmmaker, known for films like Guru, Bombay, and Roja, among others, offered her a film. However, she had to say no owing to her prior commitment to Karan. Kajol said, "I was supposed to shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and at that time, I got an offer from Mani Ratnam to do a film for him. First of all, I didn't believe I got an offer from Mr Ratnam. But things didn't work out because I had committed those dates to Karan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A lot of people told me, 'You should have done Mani sir's film'. At that time, I felt that my commitment was more important and it worked in my favor."

Kajol on her favorite characters she essayed in films

At the same event, the actress was asked to choose between two of her most popular and favorite characters; Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She picked the latter. Talking about the evolution of her character, the actress shared, "Today, you can say, 'Anjali shouldn't have worn a saree' or 'Why didn't Rahul fall for her when she was in track pants?' You can ask these questions right now, but the Raj and Anjali of that time perhaps fell in love because of exactly that. Times have changed and so has the definition of love."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was recently seen in the web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, in which she played a lawyer, Noyonika Sengupta fighting her husband's case. This series is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife. She will next be seen in Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon.

