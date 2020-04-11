Did you know Kangana Ranaut played Sita from Ramayan in her school play and directed it? Here's proof

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared a throwback photo of her sister as Sita from Ramayan's school play. The powerhouse of talent didn't just play the Goddess but also directed the school play at the tender age of 13.

Amidst the lockdown, everyone in the nation is hooked to Doordarshan as Ramayan went on air again on TV. Even Bollywood star , who is currently in Manali with her family, is enjoying the show. However, recently her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel shared a throwback photo of the actress from her childhood where Kangana turned into Goddess Sita for a school play. Being a talented star, Kangana has nailed several roles on screen and has even tried her hand at direction.

But, with the throwback photo, Rangoli also revealed that Kangana's love for direction isn't new and it dates back to school days. Sharing the photo on social media, Rangoli revealed that Kangana at the age of 13 didn't just play the role of Sita in the school play of Ramayan perfectly but she also directed it. Not just this, Kangana also did her hair and make up all by herself at a young age. Yes, Rangoli shared proof of the same with a photo of Kangana dressed as Sita.

Draped in stunning red and golden saree, Kangana looked beautiful as Sita in the throwback photo. With Ram and Hanuman by her side, Kangana turned into Goddess Sita and looked absolutely flawless. Rangoli tweeted and wrote, "Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared. "

Check out Kangana's photo as Sita:

Ramayana being on air here sharing a picture of Kangana from school Ramayana play, make up costume direction by Kangana, she was hardly 13 years old used to get lot of scolding from papa for dressing up like this but she never cared pic.twitter.com/fmtyfqJO4Z — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently in Manali with her family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva was shooting for her upcoming film Thalaivi when the lockdown was announced. In Thalaivi, Kangana will be seen as the political stalwart J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami will be playing MGR in the film. It is a multi language film and will release on June 26, 2020.

