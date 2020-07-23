  1. Home
Did you know Kangana Ranaut studied filmmaking in New York after earning enough money at 27?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, and next, she will be seen in Dhaakad.
Did you know Kangana Ranaut studied filmmaking in New York after earning enough money at 27?Did you know Kangana Ranaut studied filmmaking in New York after earning enough money at 27?
Kangana Ranaut’s team always makes sure to share unseen and throwback photos of the Manikarnika actress on social media, and since we aren’t getting any paparazzi photos of the actress as she is quarantining in Manali amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Kangana’s team, today, dig deep in the archives to share a throwback photo of the actress wherein she is seen attending a filmmaking class in New York. Sharing an unseen throwback picture, actor Kangana Ranaut's team revealed that she studied filmmaking after rising to success with Queen because prior to it, her team said that the actress couldn’t afford to enroll herself for a filmmaking class in New York and so, when she earned enough money at 27, she decided to gift herself the education she always wanted. That’s right!

Alongside the photo, the caption read, “Major #throwback to the winter of 2014, when Kangana was in New York at her film school. This was taken during one of her sessions of screen writing. #KanganaRanaut always wanted to study filmmaking, but she never had enough money to be able to afford it. So, when she earned enough after blockbuster #Queen she gifted herself the education she always wanted. She was 27 at this time. Goes to show one is never too old to learn..” In the photo, the 33-year-old actress is seen wearing a black coloured jacket paired with denims and boots.

Yesterday, Kangana Ranaut took part in the Candle4SSR online protest which was initiated as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput and to demand justice for the late actor. Taking to Twitter, Kangana’s team posted a photo wherein the Tanu Weds Manu actress was seen lighting a candle to show solidarity with the movement

