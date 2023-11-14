Did you know Kapil Dev 'stopped watching' Ranveer Singh's 83 after THIS emotional scene?

Kapil Dev, the ex-captain of the Indian cricket team, recently discussed the sports drama film 83, which depicted the World Cup triumph and featured Ranveer Singh in the role of Kapil. Kapil mentioned that providing guidance to Ranveer on portraying him on screen would have been inappropriate and revealed that the actor took the time to observe and comprehend his gestures and way of speaking.

Kapil Dev on watching Ranveer Singh starrer 83

During a recent interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, he shared that he has seen the movie multiple times but had to stop because it became too emotional for him. Kapil explained his belief in maintaining detachment and deliberately avoiding getting too emotionally involved in the story of the film.

He acknowledged that he did feel emotional while watching the film, but he decided to stop watching after that. Speaking about the most emotional scene in the film, Kapil Dev revealed that, “The most emotional scene was the one where Man Singh (coach) gave a salute at the ground (in the match against Zimbabwe). When they refused to give us tickets, I think that was a very emotional moment.”

Kapil Dev further mentioned that during their time, the Indian team wasn't considered successful, leading to a second-class treatment. However, he highlighted the shift, noting that Indian cricket has now become one of the most lucrative in global sports.

About 83

Due to an untimely release just before the second lockdown, the movie 83 couldn't recoup its substantial expenses at the box office. It earned less than Rs 200 crore globally, falling short of its budget, which exceeded Rs 250 crore. Nevertheless, it garnered predominantly favorable reviews.

In a recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Ranveer discussed the film's lackluster performance and stated, “Coming out of the pandemic, we had this beautiful film 83. It was just released at the wrong time.”

The film 83 was helmed by Kabir Khan and starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role and Deepika Padukone in a cameo role. The film was released on 24 December 2021.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh sells two luxury Mumbai apartments for 15 Crore? Here's what we know