Did you know Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt not to do Shakun Batra’s Kapoor & Sons?

Alia Bhatt was seen as the female lead in Kapoor & Sons along with opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan.

and share a great bond together and there are no second thoughts about it. The filmmaker has been her guiding angel and mentor in the industry and had even launched Alia with his 2012 release Student of The Year. Ever since then, Alia and KJo have collaborated on many projects including 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dear Zindagi, etc. In fact, the Raazi actress also played a key role in KJo’s 2016 production Kapoor & Sons. But did you know, KJo had tried to sabotage Alia’s role in the movie?

Yes! The ace filmmaker had made this confession on 'Inside the writers' room' session on Clubhouse wherein he said that he had asked Alia that she doesn’t need to be a part of each of his productions. “I tried to sabotage her casting because I had a one-on-one with Alia and I said, 'Listen, you don't have to do every Dharma film. You don't like it, you don't do it because the part is really nothing.' She was like, 'Yeah, I know but I love Shakun (Batra), I'll just hear it for him, he's a good friend.' I said, 'Yeah, yeah, but don't do it. It's fine because it's called Kapoor & Sons and you're not a Kapoor in the film,” he added.

KJo also hailed Alia for giving a nod for the movie. He said, “She heard (the script) and she comes to my room and says, 'I really want to do this film, I really love the script, I don't care about my role.' I thought more power to her that she actually didn't see the footage, she didn't see the length of the role, she just saw the film and I wish all actors in our industry thought like that.”

Well, Alia and Karan have collaborated once again for Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about Brahmastra. The movie will also feature , Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead.

