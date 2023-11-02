Did you know Karan Johar felt 'awkward' while explaining RRKPK’s kissing scene to Dharmendra?

Karan Johar's talk show Koffee with Karan released its second episode with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol today. In the episode, while discussing the Deol family's success, Karan also shared his experience of collaborating with Dharmendra in the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Dharmendra had a significant role in the movie, and the romantic scene where he kissed Shabana Azmi's character greatly impressed his fans.

Karan Johar on explaining to Dharmendra about the kissing scene

During the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 which premiered today, Karan Johar revealed that when he explained the kissing scene with Shabana Azmi to the veteran actor, he felt uncomfortable as he is a senior actor. However, Dharmendra's immediate response upon hearing it was, “Toh problem kya hai? Maine bohut kiya hai (So what's the issue? I have done it many times)’.” He said, “When I narrated it to him, I was a bit shy and awkward. Because he is such a senior actor. I have so much love and respect for him.”

He further mentioned that in that particular scene, the two seasoned actors were exceptional in their performances, and any hype surrounding it came more from others rather than from the artists themselves, as they were genuine professionals.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s kiss scene

The discussion about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol’s father Dharmendra kissing Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh generated significant attention.

Bobby Deol reacted to it by first expressing his admiration for the film and the actors. He then humorously referred to the on-screen kiss and how everyone found it endearing. He said, “And then you (to KJo) chose dad and I'm not saying because he is my father but he was magical as that character. We joke about it that Papa kissed on screen and all that.” He further revealed that everyone found him “cute”.

Sunny Deol also responded to it by saying that his father has the freedom to do as he pleases, and people still love him for it. He said, “My dad can do whatever he likes and he gets away with it."

The full episode is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

