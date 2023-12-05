Did you know Karan Johar planned on scrapping Rapid Fire segment from Koffee With Karan? Here’s why

Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan features intimate interviews with Bollywood celebrities. The Rapid Fire Round in particular has become a fan favorite for its controversial questions.

However, Johar recently revealed he and his team considered eliminating this segment, as it can put guests in awkward positions.

Karan Johar considered scrapping the Rapid Fire round

On Monday, an event was hosted by the team of Koffee With Karan in Mumbai, where the chat show host, Karan Johar shared several facts associated with the show. In addition to this, he also shared their intent of scrapping the Rapid Fire segment.

He stated, “We kept coming back to find a replacement to Rapid Fire, and the sad thing is people are much more worried now than they were in the first few seasons. Nobody wants a PR nightmare. Everyone is so careful that you have to make sure that you change the language of Rapid Fire so that you will get something.”

He further continued, “There were times when people have answered with abandon, like most underrated and overrated, and answers were flowing. Today, I won’t answer those so how can I expect them?” The filmmaker went on to opine that a sensitive climate has been built around owing to social media which has warned one against the sensitivity.

Furthermore, KJo opined that it is due to which everyone is careful of what they are saying and are expected to say as fan clubs get angry. Thus, he stated not wanting any of that.

About the forthcoming episode of KWK 8

It was just yesterday that the new promo for the upcoming episode was dropped by the team. The forthcoming episode will feature ‘The Beauty and the Bahadur’- Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. A shot clip of the promo promises the Lust Stories duo spilling beans on their love lives and getting goofy with their signature steps on iconic Bollywood numbers like Chikni Chameli.

A brand-new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 drops every Thursday on Disney + Hotstar.

