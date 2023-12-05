Did you know Karan Johar planned on scrapping Rapid Fire segment from Koffee With Karan? Here’s why
Recently, the much-loved chat show host of Koffee With Karan revealed his plans of removing the infamous Rapid Fire Segment from the show. Read on to know the reason.
Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan features intimate interviews with Bollywood celebrities. The Rapid Fire Round in particular has become a fan favorite for its controversial questions.
However, Johar recently revealed he and his team considered eliminating this segment, as it can put guests in awkward positions.
Karan Johar considered scrapping the Rapid Fire round
On Monday, an event was hosted by the team of Koffee With Karan in Mumbai, where the chat show host, Karan Johar shared several facts associated with the show. In addition to this, he also shared their intent of scrapping the Rapid Fire segment.
He stated, “We kept coming back to find a replacement to Rapid Fire, and the sad thing is people are much more worried now than they were in the first few seasons. Nobody wants a PR nightmare. Everyone is so careful that you have to make sure that you change the language of Rapid Fire so that you will get something.”
He further continued, “There were times when people have answered with abandon, like most underrated and overrated, and answers were flowing. Today, I won’t answer those so how can I expect them?” The filmmaker went on to opine that a sensitive climate has been built around owing to social media which has warned one against the sensitivity.
Furthermore, KJo opined that it is due to which everyone is careful of what they are saying and are expected to say as fan clubs get angry. Thus, he stated not wanting any of that.
About the forthcoming episode of KWK 8
It was just yesterday that the new promo for the upcoming episode was dropped by the team. The forthcoming episode will feature ‘The Beauty and the Bahadur’- Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. A shot clip of the promo promises the Lust Stories duo spilling beans on their love lives and getting goofy with their signature steps on iconic Bollywood numbers like Chikni Chameli.
A brand-new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 drops every Thursday on Disney + Hotstar.
ALSO READ: Karan Johar REVEALS criteria for determining guest combinations on Koffee With Karan; 'I am not a magician'
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles