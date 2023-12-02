Did you know Karan Johar's pout has led to an Instagram fan page? filmmaker REACTS

Karan Johar is easily one of the most well-known and successful directors in Bollywood. As a producer, he runs the Dharma Productions which has backed some really iconic films. KJo, as he is often called, is also known for his pouts. It turns out that his pout pictures have a separate fan base as there is a fan page about it on Instagram.

Karan Johar reacts to his pout fan page

On Instagram, there is a fan page dedicated solely to Karan Johar's infamous pouts. Today, on December 2nd, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director took to his Instagram stories to react on the fan page. He wrote, "This is hilarious (laughing emoji) #POUT". KJo is known for his pouting face during selfies and photoshoots.

Karan Johar's work front

Karan Johar is currently hosting his popular chat show Koffee with Karan. So far, celebrities like Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Kajol-Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-Sidharth Malhotra. The forthcoming episodes will feature Kriti Sanon-Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur-Arjun Kapoor, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao and Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani.

KJo's recent directorial venture was the romantic comedy drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. It marked his return to the director's chair after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. It also marked his 25th year as a director. He has several production ventures in the lineup including Kill, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Vicky Kaushal's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Janhvi Kapoor's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and C Sankaran Nair biopic.

