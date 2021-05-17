Did you know that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan ‘hardly interacted’ on Omkara sets & he called her 'ma'am?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan played nemesis in Omkara and she revealed that he used to greet her with good morning mam on the sets as they both were dating different people and so much more.

Kareena Kapoor and worked in several films together before they got married in 2012. Vishal Bhardwaj directorial Omkara that came out in 2006 became a milestone in both their careers. Saif’s portrayal of Langda Tyagi and Kareena as Dolly Mishra were pitch-perfect in the unlikely urban setting but their equation was very different on the set. In 2014, Kareena made an appearance on Look Who's Talking With Niranjan and revealed that Saif ‘hardly interacted or even exchanged a word’ with her during shooting.

"(Saif) is from a different generation. I've known him, I have been hanging around on sets when Lolo and Saif were shooting in Hum Saath Saath Hai in Jodhpur. Then we did Omkara where we didn't speak and we were with our respective girlfriend and boyfriend at that time and we hardly interacted or even exchanged a word. It was always like 'Good morning.' He used to always be like 'Good morning ma'am,' and, you know, treat me with so much respect, “ said Kareena who also mentioned that Saif is one of the most chivalrous men she has ever met.

Further in the conversation, she mentioned that Saif is not of the kind to be very forthcoming towards any woman hence she made all the moves that surprised Saif. He felt like an entire building had crumbled on his head though their romance blossomed during the shooting of the 2008 release Tashan. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first son Taimur in 2016 while their second son was born earlier this year.

