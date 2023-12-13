Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan called Kajol 'worst driver in history'? Here's how actress reacted

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol's co-actor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, jokingly labeled Kajol as the 'worst' driver from the 90s in a recent conversation. The two actors playfully argued, with Kareena accusing Kajol of having "road rage," but Kajol disagreed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Kajol the “worst driver”

During a recent Rajeev Masand's Netflix Actors' Roundtable, Kajol shared her desire to play an unapologetically dark character on-screen. Speaking about the same, Kajol added, “I want to play a serial killer. I want to play something that is unapologetically black, without any excuses. I would love to play Hannibal, but I don’t know whether I will be able to manage it or not. Making something so unacceptable acceptable, I would love to do that. I think I can sell it. I will have the most fun. I will be eating chicken liver and pretending it’s human liver.”

While Kajol was expressing her desire, Kareena Kapoor Khan playfully interrupted and teased her saying that Kajol indeed has road rage, and according to her, Kajol was the most terrible driver in history during the 90s. She said, “Because you do have road rage Kajol, I do know, you have road rage. In the 90s, she was the worst driver in history.” Kajol instructed her to "shut up" as she thought she was the "only one driving a car."

She mentioned that among everyone at the table, she's likely the only one who drives. She also inquired if Kareena had ever been in a car with her, and in response, the Jaane Jaan actor answered, “I have heard many stories. I have seen you enter studios.” Kajol once again shut Kareena and concluded by saying, “Anybody who has not walked a mile in my shoes, has no right to comment.”

Kajol and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

Anticipation is building around Kajol as she gears up for her upcoming project, Do Patti, which also serves as the first production venture for Kriti Sanon. Moreover, she has the film Sarzameen in progress, a project that marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son.

Kareena Kapoor Khan just made an appearance in the thrilling Netflix movie Jaane Jaan. Right now, she's got a few more projects lined up. Bebo will be starring in the upcoming film Singham Again. Her first appearance as Avni Bajirao Singham was well-received by fans online. Apart from Singham Again, she's also set to appear in The Crew.

