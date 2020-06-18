Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted to be a lawyer at one point of time in her childhood?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a successful actress and has completed 20 years in the industry, however, it looks like she could have also been a lawyer if not an actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest actors in B-town and in fact, she completes 20 years in the industry this year. Having been a part of Bollywood for so long, she is now loved across the entertainment industry for the diverse roles she has pulled off and the no-nonsense attitude that she flaunts. None the less, it looks like while she knew she wanted to be ana actress since the very beginning, she also wanted to be a lawyer at one point of time.

During a summit, the actress was asked about being sent to boarding school as it was something unusual for the girls of the Kapoor family. It was then that she revealed just how awestruck she was with Bollywood and she did not study, always wanted to tag along with sister Karisma Kapoor to the sets, and hence, the decision was made. However, while talking about her childhood dream of being an actress and acting with and others, she said that she did want to be a lawyer at some point.

At the same summit, she was also asked about how would she like to be remembered, if and when her career comes to a closer. Being her sassy self and leaving us in awe, she went on to say how she would never want to be forgotten in the first place and it sure says something.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and will be soon seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring . The two were shooting for the movie before the lockdown came into place and now, we will have to wait to know more about the details. We will also see her in 's multi-starrer film Takht, which will co-star the likes of , , and others.

