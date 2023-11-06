Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jab We Met inspired Anushka Sharma to become actress?

Anushka Sharma is recognized as one of the highly skilled actresses in Bollywood at present. She began her acting career alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the romantic movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. From that point forward, she has delivered outstanding performances in blockbuster movies such as Band Baaja Baraat, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Sultan, among others. The actress who has earlier worked with Imtiaz Ali in Jab Harry Met Sejal, had previously shared that her inspiration to become an actress came from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met.

Anushka Sharma on how Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jab We Met inspired her to become an actress

During an old interview with Rajeev Masand, Anushka Sharma who worked with Imtiaz Ali in Jab Harry Met Sejal alongside Shah Rukh Khan revealed that her desire to become an actress began when she watched Jab We Met. Consequently, when working on a film with Imtiaz, it had to be an amazing experience. She also revealed that she was mesmerized by Kareena Kapoor Khan’s performance in the film as Geet and thought that she might as well be able to portray such a character.

She said, “I told him (Imtiaz Ali), ‘That’s the reason why… if I’m doing a film with you, it has to be that film. You are the person who made me think that this is interesting.’ When I saw Geet, when I saw Kareena in the film, I was like oh, this is nice, maybe I could do this.” The actress had turned down Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha and later starred in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

About Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali, who directed Jab We Met, has created a classic loved by generations. Jab We Met was released in the year 2007 and starred Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan and is a highly discussed film in both of their careers. Both the film and its songs receive immense love from the audience till today. The film’s plot revolves around two main characters who, due to fate, come together while dealing with their individual challenges. They face various obstacles, but eventually, they find their way to each other.

