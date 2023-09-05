Did you know Kareena Kapoor's husband Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were first choices for Jaane Jaan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to mark her OTT debut with the enigmatic thriller Jaane Jaan, helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh. This intriguing film, adapted from Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X, features a stellar cast that includes Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. In an interesting revelation made during the trailer launch event today, it has come to light that Sujoy had initially approached Saif Ali Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the film, way back in 2015.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan’s excitement for Jaane Jaan

During the trailer launch event of Jaane Jaan in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that her husband, Saif Ali Khan, who was originally involved with the project, is anxiously awaiting the film's release. She mentioned, “Back then I was not even a part of this film. But Saif is extremely excited about Jaane Jaan because it is all of us together. He is eagerly waiting to watch the film. He has seen the promo at least three-four times and he feels that everyone has completely killed it.”

Sujoy Ghosh, renowned for directing movies like Kahaani and Badla, shared insights into the initial casting of the film. He disclosed, “Saif has a history with the film and then like a true husband, he shoved down his responsibilities on Kareena. We were supposed to do the film but we couldn’t make it and I believe that every film has its own destiny and now it has happened with Kareena so for me it has come full circle.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan’s advice to prepare for Jaane Jaan

Kareena also shared that her husband had given her a heads-up before she started shooting for the movie. “Saif had told me that this is not a film where you would do make-up and land up on the sets, say your dialogues and the job is done. You are working with Jaideep and Vijay who would improvise so you better be prepared and be on your toes. So I was a bit intimidated," she said.

Jaane Jaan will premiere on Netflix on September 21.

