Did you know Karisma Kapoor repeated Suniel Shetty's popular Dhadkan dialogue for Akshay Kumar in Mere Jeevan Saathi?

Suniel Shetty's dialogue from the 2000 film Dhadkan 'Main tumhe bhool jaau, ye ho nahi sakta... aur tum mujhe bhool jaao, ye main hone nahi dunga' has remained fresh in the memories of Bollywood fans. The Dharmesh Darshan directorial starring Suniel along with Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty had several dialogues that were massive hits at that time but this one stands out.

But do you know, 6 years later Dharmesh's filmmaker brother Suneel Darshan directed a film titled Mere Jeevan Saathi which had Karisma delivering almost similar dialogue for Akshay Kumar?

Karisma Kapoor's dialogue in Mere Jeevan Saathi reminds of Suniel Shetty's famous Dhadkan dialogue

Mere Jeevan Saathi starring Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, and Ameesha Patel was a love triangle. Karisma's character Natasha is madly in love with Vicky played by Akshay Kumar. However, Vicky is in love with Anjali played by Ameesha.

There's a confrontation scene in the film between Akshay and Karisma where he tells her that only Anjali has the right to be loved by Vicky. This is when Karisma delivers a dialogue similar to Suniel Shetty's one in Dhadkan.

Akshay Kumar tells Karisma, "Agar mujh par kisi ka adhikaar hai to woh sirf Anjali ka hai. Agar mujhse koi apne pyaar ka adhikaar maang sakta hai, toh woh sirf Anjali maang sakti hai. Isiliye behtar yahi hoga ke tum mujhe bhool jaao." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Karisma's dialogue comes, "Main tumhe bhool jaau, ye mumkin nahi, aur tum mujhe bhool jaao, ye main kabhi hone nahi doongi"

Watch the video below (Timestamp: 1:13:36 - 1:14:04)

Take a look at Suniel Shetty's dialogue from Dhadkan below (Timestamp: 4:04 - 4:12)

Wow! Now that's a crossover even before the crossovers were cool in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar is gearing up to bring a series of films for his fans this year. Starting from Sarfira which is releasing on July 12, he will also be seen in Khel Khel Mein, Sky Force, and Welcome To The Jungle. Apart from that, he is also working on Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5 among others.

Karisma Kapoor's work front

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix film Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also had Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in pivotal roles. She'll be next seen in ZEE5's web series, Brown.

ALSO READ: 'Salman Khan shows up at 1 pm and has lunch; always worried when working with Akshay Kumar', says Anees Bazmee