Did you know Katrina Kaif CRIED in front of director for performing towel fight scene in Tiger 3 herself?

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the success of Tiger 3, and in a recent interaction, she mentioned that she didn't use a body double for the hammam sequence. She shared that she was genuinely moved to tears when her director Maneesh Sharma motivated her to perform the scene.

Katrina Kaif on Tiger 3’s towel fight scene

During a recent interaction at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Katrina Kaif shared that she didn't use a body double for the hammam sequence and was actually in tears when her director Maneesh Sharma motivated her to perform the scene. The hammam scene has become a significant discussion in the film, and Katrina's action stunts in this part have garnered much praise.

She said, “I lost my body double in the ‘hamam’ sequence. She got sick. I went up to my director and producer and I was crying. Because I’d worked so hard and I was like ‘no no…’, and he was like ‘you are going to do it’.”

About Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

Salman Khan returned as Avinash Singh Rathore, alias Tiger, in Tiger 3, the latest spy thriller from Yash Raj Films. Maneesh Sharma directed the movie, with Katrina Kaif playing the role of Zoya Humaimi, Tiger's wife and a former ISI agent. Shridhar Raghavan wrote the screenplay, Anckur Chaudhry managed the dialogues, and the story was conceptualized by Aditya Chopra.

Emraan Hashmi became part of the diverse ensemble in Tiger 3, playing the role of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan returned as Kabir from War. The film hit theaters on November 12 during Diwali and received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Following her recently released film Tiger 3, Katrina Kaif is all set to feature in Sriram Raghavan's movie, Merry Christmas. This bilingual film, shot in Hindi and Tamil, represents a collaboration between two significant production companies, Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. Initially slated for a cinema release in December 2023, the film's debut has been moved to January 12, 2024.

