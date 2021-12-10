Did you know Katrina Kaif got emotional during her pheras with Vicky Kaushal?; PIC

Today might have been a normal day, yet Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made it a day to be cherished forever in the Bollywood world. The ethereal couple tied the knot at Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A dreamy and regal affair, many celebrities and fans poured in their love and wishes of the newlyweds as soon as they put up their first post as husband and wife on their social media. From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor, numerous notable names congratulated the two and wished them luck for their lives together. The bride in question, Katrina, who looked stunning as a bride in a Sabyasachi lehenga, became teary-eyed during her pheras.

Our wedding day is one of the most special days of our lives. Similarly, for Katrina and Vicky, 9th December 2021 is the day that is forever etched in their hearts. The couple’s emotions were clearly reflected in the sweet post they made. While the couple’s love was each was crystal as clear in the pics they posted, the caption that they penned down was absolutely beautiful and full of gratitude. They wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” In the pic where they were taking pheras, we could see that Katrina got emotional and cried happy tears. After all, finally, she got married to the love of her life and had the wedding of her dreams.

Check Katrina Kaif's post:

