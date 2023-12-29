Did you know Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’s Siddhant Chaturvedi was called 'cheater' after Gehraiyaan? Actor REVEALS

Siddhant Chaturvedi initially gained popularity as MC Sher in Gully Boy and received acclaim for his roles in films like Gehraiyaan and Phone Bhoot. However, it is his portrayal of Imaad in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan that has earned him widespread praise from both critics and fans. In a recent revelation, the actor shared that after Gehraiyaan, some people thought he was unfaithful.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on whether he takes away anything from his characters

During a recent interaction with India Today, Siddhant Chaturvedi was asked if there were times when he struggled to detach himself from his character, even if just for a few hours or on a specific day. In response, he stated that on the day of the shoot, he would acknowledge it. In fact, throughout that entire month of filming, he believes, or at least people close to him tell him, that he transformed into a different person. The way he walked, the way he sat, everything changed, and it was a subconscious process even he wasn't aware of. However, he ensures that as soon as the film concludes, the character has to be left behind.

He mentioned that his approach is to cultivate empathy for the characters he portrays, becoming more open and understanding. However, he clarified that he would never take it too seriously. He added, “A lot of people thought I was a rapper after Gully Boy, and a lot of people thought I was a cheater and a toxic person after Gehraiyaan. So, no, I don’t take away anything from my characters. I just want to be myself.”

The actor also mentioned that he doesn't draw inspiration from the films or characters he portrays because he aspires to take on various roles. If he were to absorb elements from each character, he wouldn't remain a blank canvas, and he wants to be one. He emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency for his parents, who deserve the same son when he returns home, as they have raised him well. His friends and family, who play a crucial role, remind him of who he is, and that's why he still resides with his family.

About the Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Caught up in the complexities of life, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan narrates the tale of Neil, Ahana, and Imaad, played by Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie delves into the difficulties encountered by the trio as they navigate through the intricacies of relationships and grapple with the harsh truths of the digital age.

In the movie, Neil works as a gym instructor, Ahana is a financial advisor, and Imaad is a budding stand-up comedian hoping for a breakthrough. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by debutant Arjun Varain Singh and written by Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, is produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The movie stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gaurav, Kalki Koechlin, and Vijay Maurya. The film's title is inspired by the song of the same name from the 2016 movie Baar Baar Dekho. The film hit the screens this week on December 26 and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Last seen in Phone Bhoot, Siddhant is currently shooting for Yudhra, slated for release in 2024. His previous works include Gully Boy, Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Gehraiyaan.

