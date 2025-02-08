Did You Know Khushi Kapoor was an AD on Ranbir Kapoor’s THIS film?

It is a big weekend for Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan as they make their big-screen debut with the much-awaited and highly talked-about Loveyapa. Ever since the film’s trailer was released, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch it in theatres.

Although fans of The Archies actress know a lot about her, not many may be aware that she once worked as an assistant director (AD) on the sets of Bombay Velvet, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Yes, you heard it right! Khushi Kapoor was a costume AD on the sets of Bombay Velvet, alongside Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. In an interview with India Today, the star kid revealed that she and Aaliyah wanted to gain experience working on a film set. At the time, Anurag Kashyap was filming Bombay Velvet, which starred Anushka Sharma , Ranbir Kapoor , and Karan Johar.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister shared that she and Aaliyah approached Anurag Kashyap and asked if they could become ADs on the set. In response, the Gangs of Wasseypur director sent them to the costume department. Their task? To mess up everything that had already been organized so that they could then reorganize it and feel important.

Reflecting on the experience, Khushi Kapoor said, “We would just be around all the time. We felt like we wanted to belong there. So we would hover around, being annoying little children trying to be part of the process.”

Khushi Kapoor is currently enjoying the box office success of her recently released film Loveyapa , which also marks the big-screen debut of Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan.

Apart from this, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of her next film, Nadaaniyan, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film’s first look and its first song have already created quite a buzz.