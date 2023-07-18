Did you know Kiara Advani auditioned for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha? Actress REVEALS

In a recent interview, Satyaprem Ki Katha actress Kiara Advani opened up about having auditioned for the critically acclaimed film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film featured Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. While Kiara did not specify the role that she’d auditioned for, it is believed to be the female lead that was eventually essayed by Kareena. Reflecting on her audition experience, Kiara admitted that she must have been ‘terrible’ as she did not land the role. Interestingly. Kareena Kapoor had previously shared her audition experience for the same film, highlighting the importance of proving oneself suitable for a specific role.

Laal Singh Chaddha: An Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The movie stars Aamir Khan in the titular role, with Kareena Kapoor playing a significant character. While Laal Singh Chaddha faced initial controversies and boycott calls, it garnered mixed reviews upon release. Despite everything, the film managed to earn approximately ₹130 crore at the worldwide box office within its first month and later found its way onto the streaming platform Netflix.

Kiara Advani's audition experience

During an interview with Film Companion, Kiara Advani discussed her willingness to audition for roles, citing Kareena Kapoor's audition for Laal Singh Chaddha as an example. Kiara revealed that she had also auditioned for the film without initially knowing it was for the project. Reflecting on her audition, she humorously admitted that she would prefer not to watch it, suggesting that she may not have performed well. Kiara further emphasized the importance of casting and that it is not about who is a better actor but rather who is the best fit for a particular role. She expressed her appreciation for the audition process, as it helps determine suitability for a given part.

Kareena Kapoor's audition experience

In a previous interview with Prabhat Khabar, Kareena Kapoor too had shared her audition experience for Laal Singh Chaddha. She had highlighted her dedication to proving herself suitable for the role. The actress had expressed the need to showcase her aptness for the character, particularly for the older part she portrayed in the film.

Kiara Advani’s work front

After her recent appearance in ‘Satya Prem ki Kahani,’ Kiara Advani is set to star alongside Ram Charan in the upcoming film ‘Game Changer.’ Additionally, there have been reports suggesting that Kiara is being considered for the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ after Priyanka Chopra's alleged exit.

