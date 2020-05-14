Did you know Kiara Advani’s name has a connection with Priyanka Chopra’s THIS film?

Kiara Advani, who made her debut back in 2014 in Bollywood, was actually named Alia. However, she changed her name to work in the industry and one of Priyanka Chopra’s films has a connection with it.

Bollywood is a place where name is what really matters. People get to know a star with their name and that is how one becomes a superstar. Hence, two stars with the same name might cause confusion. Speaking of this, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who made her debut in 2014 with Fugly, was actually born with a different name. Kiara was Alia Advani before coming to Bollywood. But she changed it to avoid confusion with . However, did you know ’s film inspired her to take Kiara as a name?

Yes, back in 2019, Kiara was promoting her film Kabir Singh and she revealed in an interview with a portal that she was inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s name in Anjaana Anjaani. In the film, Priyanka’s name was Kiara and the Kabir Singh actress revealed that she had intended on naming her daughter that. However, even before that, she herself picked that name to avoid any confusion with Alia Bhatt, when she debuted in Bollywood. The Good Newwz actress, hence decided to change her name to Kiara after taking inspiration from Priyanka’s role in Anjaana Anjaani.

Kiara said, “The name, Kiara, was inspired from Priyanka Chopra's movie Anjaana Anjaani, where she introduces herself as, 'Hi, I'm Kiara.' I thought, 'What a beautiful name. If I have a daughter, I'll call her Kiara.' But before that I needed a name for myself. (Smiles) So, I took it on. My name has been Kiara since my debut in 2014. I didn't want to confuse the audience with Alia Bhatt, an established superstar. It just felt like the right thing to do - to have your own identity. Why have two Alias?”

Well, we all know that surely worked in her favour as the diva went on to work in some good films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and others. Her films like Lust Stories, Good Newwz, Kabir Singh have managed to bring her name and fame and currently, she is enjoying the same. The actress is all set to be seen opposite rumoured beau in Shershaah. The film is based on Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara will be seen playing Dimple Cheema, who was Vikram Batra’s girlfriend. The film was slated to release on June 5, 2020.

