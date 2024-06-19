Did you know Kota Factory makers installed fake cameras to distract crowd during shoot?

The third season of The Viral Fever's popular series, Kota Factory, is knocking at our doors. Kota Factory Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 20. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, and Revathi Pillai, the series has become quite popular among the audience.

Do you know that the makers of Kota Factory install fake cameras to shoot their scenes peacefully? We aren't claiming this. Actor Ranjan Raj, who plays the role of Balmukund Meena in the series, revealed it all.

'Fake cameras' on the Kota Factory set

During a recent interaction with comedians, Tanmay Bhat, Biswa Kalyan Rath, and Rohan Joshi for Netflix India, Ranjan Raj shared the details of how the series is shot amid the crowd gathered at their location post its popularity.

Ranjan revealed, "Abhi Kota Factory itna famous ho gaya hai, toh bachche bahot aate hain shoot ke aaspas jaise hi pata chalta hai yahan shoot chal raha hai. Toh humein fake camera bhi lagaane padte hain kabhi kabhi (After the popularity of Kota Factory, a lot of kids come to watch the shooting, so sometimes, we need to install fake cameras elsewhere so that the audience shifts their focus there.)"

Ranjan recalled that the team had once set up a different camera, and the crowd focused there. Meanwhile, they shot a close-up scene with the original camera that they had installed at another location.

Ranjan's co-star, Alam Khan, who plays the role of his friend, Uday Gupta, added that they planned a "fake shooting" so that the audience could remain engrossed there.

Rohan Joshi quipped, saying, "That's the Beatles of Kota."

Jitendra Kumar and Mayur More were also part of their discussion. All of them ended up laughing at the end.

Kota Factory Season 3 trailer

On June 11, Netflix India unveiled the trailer of Kota Factory Season 3. The official Instagram handle of Netflix India shared the trailer and also announced the release date of the third season.

"(I)IT’S HAPPENING!! Kota Factory: Season 3 releases on 20 June, only on Netflix!" the caption reads.

Are you excited to watch Kota Factory Season 3?

