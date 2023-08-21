Did you know Kriti Kharbanda found a hidden camera in her hotel once? Here's what actress said

Kriti Kharbanda, who is best known for playing the role of an IAS officer in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, recently revealed how she once came across a hidden camera in her hotel room. She shared what a ‘scary’ incident that was. Moreover, the actress also shared how she and her team have made it a habit to check for such things once they check in a hotel.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Kriti revealed a ‘scary’ incident. She shared, “There was this one incident which I remember when I was shooting for one of my Kannada films. This boy, who used to work at the hotel, actually left a camera in my room. Me and my staff have this habit of checking around to make sure nothing is popping out from anywhere.”

She added, “He was obviously not a pro because it was kept so badly. I could see it, he had kept it behind the set-top box. It is scary, the kind of stuff you have to be careful about.”

When Dia Mirza stressed on the importance of taking precautions

Moreover, in an interview with ETimes, Dia Mirza, who is nowadays gathering all the love for playing the role of Shehnaaz in Made In Heaven Season 2, shared how important it is to take precautions while checking in a hotel room. The actress had revealed that she became very careful about this issue once videos of actresses taking baths started circulating on the internet 10 years ago. Now, whenever Mirza stays in a hotel, she first asks for her room and then checks for hidden cameras.

Anushka Sharma expressed anger on social media when husband Virat Kohli’s hotel room video went viral

Once a video of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s hotel room in Australia went viral on social media, and this made wife Anushka Sharma angry. So, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress took to social media, Anushka wrote, “Anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?”

There’s absolutely no doubt that such breaches in privacy happen every now and then, and so it is very important to be vigilant and take appropriate precautions.

