Did You Know Laapataa Ladies' Nitanshi Goel and Chhaya Kadam aka Phool and Manju Mai were actually crying in THIS scene? Find out

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies was released on March 1, 2024, and premiered on Netflix on April 26, 2024. The movie won the hearts of cinema lovers and earned high praise from critics for its groundbreaking storyline.

Among the memorable characters from the movie are Phool Kumar and Manju Mai, played by Nitanshi Goel and Chhaya Kadam. These characters have stayed with viewers long after the credits rolled. Nitanshi Goel has now shared her experience of getting the role and her bond with Kadam.

Nitanshi Goel and Chhaya Kadam had actual tears while filming a scene

According to Mid Day, Nitanshi Goel shared that she formed a cute bond with her Laapataa Ladies co-star Chhaya Kadam, mentioning that she used to call her Manju Mai and that they had developed a genuine dadi-beti bond.

She further explained that while filming the scene where their characters were parting ways, both actors actually cried. Nitanshi described that when her character was finally leaving for Surajmukhi, and they were saying goodbye to each other, the emotional intensity of the moment made the use of glycerine unnecessary.

As they hugged, they both started crying during the scene itself.

Nitanshi Goel on securing Phool's role in Laapataa Ladies

Nitanshi Goel shared, “It's actually a very fun story. The day I auditioned, I got the role. I was continuously auditioning, and then this one script really caught my eye. So I prepped overnight, and the next morning, I took a day off from school. The first thing I did was send my self-test to them. By the afternoon, I got a message that Kiran ma'am loved my audition and that Aamir sir wanted to meet me for lunch.”

She further added that after giving her audition in front of them, she received a call on her way home informing her that she was on board. She expressed her excitement, mentioning that she felt incredibly happy and that it was such an emotional moment that she cried happy tears.

About Laapataa Ladies

In addition to Goel and Kadam, the movie also stars Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan in lead roles. Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan's production house.

