Did you know late actor Irrfan Khan loved writing notes on the walls? Son Babil shares throwback photos

Irrfan Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Radhika Madan.

Ever since Irrfan Khan’s demise, son Babil Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdar, often share unseen and rare videos and photos of the late actor and today, Babil Khan shared a series of photos on Instagram wherein he revealed that Angrezi Medium actor and his father used to love drawing on the walls. That’s right! Today, Babil took to Instagram to dig out photos from his family album, and in one of the photos, we can see Babil posing with a photo of his late father but what caught our attention was the scribbling on the wall.

Yes, Babil revealed that his father and actor Irrfan Khan used to love drawing on the wall. Alongside the photo, his caption read, “When you zoom in to notice what’s written on the wall behind me, Baba wrote notes on my walls when I left for London, I guess he still liked drawing on the walls, I guess the child was still alive, which brings me great joy, and yes he spelt ‘opinion’ with an ‘E’, I am obviously biased here cause I think that’s kind of ducking awesome". A few days back, when Sanjay Dutt was reportedly diagnosed with lung cancer, Babil Khan took to Instagram to pen a long note for Sanjay Dutt wherein he revealed that Sanjay Dutt was the first one to offer help to his father when he was diagnosed with cancer.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan passed away after he his long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and his swan song Angrezi Medium witnessed an OTT release due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While Babil is the elder of Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar's two sons, his younger son is Ayan.

