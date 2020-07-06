  1. Home
Did you know late Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Ek Do Teen in 20 minutes? Watch

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a video with late Saroj Khan wherein the late choreographer revealed that Ek Do Teen was choreographed in just 20 minutes. Read on
Mumbai
Did you know late Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Ek Do Teen in 20 minutes? WatchDid you know late Saroj Khan choreographed Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Ek Do Teen in 20 minutes? Watch
Post Saroj Khan’s demise, Madhuri Dixit took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for her mentor and friend as she expressed a sense of grief over her demise. “Every conversation with Saroj ji was full of knowledge, inspiration and energy. That's how she lived life and that is how I will always remember her," the actress tweeted, and later, this Dhak Dhak girl also shared another video with Saroj Khan wherein they were talking about the iconic song from Tezaab-Ek Do Teen.

In the said video, Madhuri and Saroj Khan share an interesting detail about the song as they reveal that it just took the late choreographer Saroj Khan 20 minutes to come up with the steps of Madhuri Dixit’s popular dance- Ek do teen in Tezaab. Well, such was the prowess of Saroj Khan and little did anyone know that those 20 minutes will make Ek Do Teen one of the most iconic songs of both their careers.

While Saroj Khan has choreographed a host of songs for Madhuri and interestingly, Saroj Khan’s last choreographed song was also for Madhuri Dixit- Kalank’s Tabaah Ho Gaye. For all those who don’t know, Saroj Khan died due to a cardiac arrest and while she was cremated in Mumbai in the presence of her family, her daughter informed on Instagram that in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, her prayer meet has been postponed.

Check out the video here:

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

She practiced it for a month. Saroj Khan herself said that.

