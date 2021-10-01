Did you know lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor have a connection with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Shah Rukh starrer romantic comedy film Jab Harry Met Sejal released back in the year 2017. However, not many know that Bollywood lovebirds and share a quirky connection with the title of the film. It so happened that while releasing the poster of Jab Harry Met Sejal, the makers of the film did not reveal the name of the film. Instead they left it open for fans to speculate. Actor Alia Bhatt being a good friend, helped her Dear Zindagi co-star with a title of her own and tweeted, “Guys my title is the best I’m telling you. Whoever wins get a prize!!!! What say ? @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma.”

Guys my title is the best I'm telling you. Whoever wins get a prize!!!! What say ? @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/zzCFxDGkq5 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) November 29, 2016

To note, even Ranbir Kapoor and director were amongst the few who gave their suggestion to the Om Shanti Om star. In a previous tweet, had also stated, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward.” Amidst this, Alia was also left disheartened as her suggestion wasn’t picked in the end. She had tweeted, “Very upset that my title didn't make it to the finals ! But because you guys are SO cute in this poster I have let it go #JabHarryMetSejal.”

Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it…the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him!So he doesn’t win the Rs.5000 reward — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 8, 2017

Very upset that my title didn't make it to the finals ! But because you guys are SO cute in this poster I have let it go #JabHarryMetSejal https://t.co/PDf56808Ah — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 9, 2017

Ranbir Kapoor, who at the time was busy promoting his film Jagga Jasoos, had told the Indian Express. “I suggested the title ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ to Shah Rukh Sir and Imtiaz Ali. But the sad part is that I had no idea about the reward, so Shah Rukh Sir, I am coming to Mannat (SRK’s residence), keep the Rs 5000 ready in cash!” However, Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet made it clear that no one’s got the cash prize.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the romantic film also features in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around the life of an exuberant woman, who loses her engagement ring while being on a trip. In order to retrieve the ring, the woman takes help from a flirtatious tour guide, eventually falling in love with him.

