Did you know Madhuri Dixit rejected Salman Khan's Hum Saath Saath Hain? Here's why

Sooraj Barjatya's family drama, Hum Saath Saath Hain marked 24 years of its release today. The film which was released in 1999, was the highest-earning film of that year. The film had a star-studded cast, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, and Neelam Kothari, among others. Earlier Madhuri Dixit revealed that she rejected Tabu’s role in the film because of a particular scene with Salman Khan.

Madhuri Dixit on turning down Tabu’s role in Hum Saath Saath Hain

Earlier, during an interview with Rediff, Madhuri Dixit, who was said to be a favorite of Barjatya in the late '90s, shared that when the director was selecting the cast for the film, he wished to have her on board but was uncertain about which role would be the most fitting for her. Madhuri mentioned that she couldn't refuse any film offered by Barjatya, so she had a conversation with him about the role she could play in the movie.

She also clarified that she couldn't take on the roles played by Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre, especially after their work together in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Madhuri felt it would be challenging to portray a bhabhi-dewar” relationship with Salman, given their romantic roles in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. This is why she had to decline the role, and it was eventually taken by Tabu.

She mentioned that there's a scene in the film where Salman touches Tabu's feet and hugs her. In this context, there had to be a “bhabhi-dewar” feeling between them. However, she pointed out and added, “But if you put me in Tabu’s place and visualize Salman touching my feet… I think people would have hooted in the theatres. And I think it’s right… because of HAHK, which was a love story between Salman and me.”

About Hum Saath Saath Hain

Sooraj Barjatya directed and Rajshri Productions produced Hum Saath Saath Hain, a family drama featuring a cast that included Karisma, Sonali, Neelam, Tabu, Salman, Saif Ali Khan, and Mohnish Bahl. The film’s plot revolves around a big joint family that became distant due to a misunderstanding. In the film, Saif, Salman, and Mohnish portrayed the roles of brothers.

ALSO READ: Sharvari Wagh opens up on her fan girl moment with Madhuri Dixit; says she has 'grown up watching' her films