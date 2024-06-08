Did You Know Mallika Sherawat accused Ashmit Patel of choking her on film Murder's set?

Mallika Sherawat's 2004 film Murder gained the actress a lot of popularity and now her co-star Ashmit Patel has made a big revelation about her in a recent interview. The actor has shared that Mallika had wrongly blamed him for choking her during a scene shoot of the film.

Ashmit Patel on Mallika Sherawat's serious allegations

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ashmit Patel shared that there was a scene where he had to choke her. He revealed that he had taken advice from Naseeruddin Shah on the correct way to choke someone on camera and he told him a technique where it looks like you're putting in all your power but you aren't harming your co-star.

Ashmit said that when the shot was cut, "she made a little bit of an issue out of it. Bhatt saab (Mahesh Bhatt) came to speak to me and told me to apologise to her." The actor shared that he instead requested to review the scene on the monitor and if they felt that he choked her, then he'd apologise and if not then she would have to apologise to him. Ashmit said he never got one.

The actor revealed that he was trying to do some method acting as their characters were in a marriage of convenience in the film. He said he tried to maintain a distance from her on the sets, to increase the tension between them, which he thought would translate on camera.

Ashmit Patel says Mallika took the credit for the film

Ashmit also shared that Mallika Sherawat got all the credit for the film. He said that Mallika knew how to play the PR game and that 'she took away a lot of the credit for the film, which neither me nor Emraan nor Anurag Basu get…' He shared that he was sent to the not-so-big publications during the promotions and that had made him a little upset.

More about Murder

Murder starring Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat and Ashmit Patel was released in 2004 and was a commercial success. Two sequels Murder 2 and Murder 3, were also released after a successful part one of the film.

