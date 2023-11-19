Did you know Manish Malhotra gives clothes to guests for his Diwali parties? Farah Khan reveals funny details

Manish Malhotra, a renowned designer, organizes lavish Diwali parties every year, known for their celebrity attendees, delectable food, and stylish fashion. Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali party this year, attracting several prominent Bollywood figures. The event marked the beginning of the Diwali celebration season in Bollywood. Farah Khan has now spilled the beans about details of fashion designer Manish Malhotra's lavish Diwali bash.

Farah Khan spills beans on Manish Malhotra’s parties

During a recent interaction with Bharti TV, Farah Khan revealed that during Manish Malhotra’s parties, the designer provides clothes to everyone, and then they are typically returned the following day to which hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa became surprised. She said, “At Manish’s party, he had given clothes to everyone. But woh humne next day return kar diye (we returned them to next day).”

She further mentioned that people inform Manish Malhotra in advance about their attendance and request him to create an outfit for them. However, she added that it's also beneficial for Manish because it allows people to see his designs. Calling Manish Malhotra’s parties a “fashion show,” she added, “It is almost like a fashion show with A-listers wearing his clothes and coming.”

Guest list of Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash this year

Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Rekha, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Madan, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur were among those who attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party this year.

Farah Khan’s work front

On Farah Khan’s work work, the filmmaker, who previously directed the 2014 comedy Happy New Year featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is currently involved in various projects. This includes script development for Shah Rukh's Red Chillies, T-Series, and Rohit Shetty, according to reports.

Pinkvilla earlier exclusively reported that Farah is all set for her comeback and has signed on for a film each with Shah Rukh Khan’s production Red Chillies Entertainment, Bhushan Kumar’s banner T Series as well as Rohit Shetty’s production. A source close to the development also informed us that, “Farah is working on an out and out multi-genre script on the lines of Main Hoon Na to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The narrations on the same will take place with the stakeholders at Red Chillies soon.”

ALSO READ: Did you know earlier version of Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year was similar to Dunki? Farah Khan SPILLS