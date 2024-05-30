Did you know Manoj Bajpayee turned down Chunnilal’s role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas? Here's why

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas stands as an iconic masterpiece in cinema. With Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, it is hailed as one of the director's finest works. Interestingly, reports suggest that Manoj Bajpayee was approached for a significant role in the film but declined the offer.

Manoj Bajpayee on turning down Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas

Manoj Bajpayee was one of the actors considered for the role of Chunnillal in Devdas. Alongside him, Saif Ali Khan and Govinda were also approached for the part. However, Manoj declined the offer from Sanjay as he was not interested in portraying a supporting character.

During an interview with Sushant Sinha on YouTube, the actor was questioned if he had ever turned down a film that later became a massive success. He emphatically responded in the negative. However, he disclosed that he was indeed offered Jackie Shroff's role in Devdas, but he immediately declined it.

He added, "I told Sanjay, 'Sanjay, yaar, meri toh hamesha se ichchha thi Devdas karne ki (I always wanted to play Devdas). That film became a superhit, but I have regrets about letting it go. I'd wanted to play Devdas since my theatre days, ever since I'd watched Dilip Kumar's film, or read the book. But I never felt bad."

More about Devdas

Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel of the same name. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Devdas, Aishwarya Rai as Paro, and Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. Despite being a supporting character, Jacki Shroff's performance in the film was widely acclaimed and loved by everyone

