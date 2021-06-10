Did you know Manoj Bajpayee's wife has worked with Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol & Ajay Devgn?

Manoj Bajpayee's wife Shabana, who is popularly known as Neha in the industry, has worked with A-listers including, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, and Bobby Deol in the past.

'The powerhouse of talent' Manoj Bajpayee is currently basking in the success of his latest release The Family Man 2. Filmmakers Raj and DK’s web series that also stars Samantha Akkineni in the lead role, has been garnering praise from almost every corner. The show has left fans and critics highly impressed owing to the lead as well as supportive actors 'brilliant performances. To note, not just the Satya star is a brilliant actor, his wife Shabana Raza has also worked with A-listers of Bollywood.

Yes, you read that right! Manoj’s wife Shabana, who is popularly known as Neha in the industry, was a popular actress back in the late 90s. She made her acting debut opposite Bobby Deol in the film 'Kareeb’, which was released in 1998. The romantic drama was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and revolved around Birju (played by Bobby Deol and Neha (Shabana)) and was a sweet love story. Soon after that, Shabana was starred opposite in Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet which also featured Arshad Warsi in a pivotal role.

Not just this, the actress has also romanced Greek God in Khalid Mohamed’s 2000 directorial Fiza, which had Karisma Kapoor in the titular role. Shabana had a brief role in the film wherein she was paired opposite the War actor. They both also featured in a popular song 'Aaja Mahiya' and their chemistry was noteworthy. Apart from these films, Shabana Raza has been a part of several films, namely Ehsaas: The Feeling, Rahul, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Aatma, and Acid Factory.

For the unversed, Manoj and Shabana got married in the year 2006, and also have a daughter named Ava Nayla Bajpayee together.

