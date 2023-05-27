Did you know Manoj Bajpayee’s wife Shabana Raza felt ‘insulted, humiliated’ after watching one of his films?

Manoj Bajpayee is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The actor is being lauded by one and all for his spectacular performance in Bandaa. In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about the best piece of advice someone has given him. In response, Manoj recalled that his wife Shabana Raza once went to the theatre to watch a ‘bad film’ starring him, and after watching it, she scolded him to ‘stop doing films for money’. He revealed that while it came in the form of a scolding, it was actually great advice!

Manoj Bajpayee recalls his wife Shabana Raza felt humiliated after watching one of his films

While speaking with Janice Sequeira, Manoj Bajpayee shared that his wife Shabana once went to watch a ‘bad film’ starring him. While he didn’t name the film, he said that it was a ‘bad film’, in which he was romancing the heroines. He said that when Shabana went to watch it, a few girls behind her in the theatre were making fun of him. Manoj Bajpayee said, “It was a bad film, bad film. After the film she (Shabana) called me and I asked how she liked the film, and she said, ‘Stop doing films for money. We are not so desperate that you did it for money. It was embarrassing, I felt insulted, humiliated in the theatre, don’t ever do it, please!’”

She further shared a piece of advice for Manoj, and said, “You are good at stories and characters, please choose them, not these films, you don’t need to prove anything else.”

Manoj Bajpayee on choosing scripts

Meanwhile, in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee was asked if is ever worried how people will react when he signs on for films with controversial topics. In his reply, Manoj Bajpayee said, “When there's a story and there's a script, if it moves you emotionally, if it shakes up your conscience, and if there is an opportunity for you to just attach yourself with this project, and be part of a great end up. For me, I saw all of these opportunities in this story (Bandaa). A story that is important to be told. A story that concerns the safety and security of all the minor children.”

