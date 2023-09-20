Did you know Manoj Joshi lost eyesight due to stroke during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas shoot? Actor REVEALS

Manoj Joshi is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. He struggled and faced many challenges throughout his acting career. Recently, in an interview, Manoj recalled suffering a stroke during the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 movie Devdas, leaving him bedridden for one-and-a-half years. He also shared how his wife supported him during his illness and how he made a remarkable comeback in the film industry, starting with the TV show Kehta Hai Dil.

Manoj Joshi suffered a stroke during Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas shoot

In a recent interview with the YouTube channel Rajshri Unplugged, Manoj Joshi revealed he suffered a stroke and was bedridden for one-and-a-half years. Speaking about the stroke, the actor shared, "In 2001, I got ill. I had a stroke and I was on the hospital bed for one-and-a half year. I fell ill during the shooting of Devdas. I was in coma for four days, I lost my eyesight, I couldn’t see anything for 19 days. This is my rebirth. During that time in the hospital my bank balance became zero and my wife took tuitions to support me."

Manoj came back into the entertainment industry as an antagonist in the TV show Kehta Hai Dil. He continued, "Then in 2003 I got a chance to act in a TV show called Kehta Hai Dil. I played the role of the main villain on the show. I was supposed to star for only four days in the show but it went on and on and eventually, I became one of the lead actors on the show. Later, I got a slew of films, including Hungama, and Hul Chul, and I ended up doing 12 films with filmmaker Priyadarshan.”

Meanwhile, Manoj Joshi was recently seen in Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The film recently surpassed the 100-crore mark. The actor is also well-known for his roles in comedy films from the early 2000s, such as Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag, Phir Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

