Did you know Meenakshi Seshadri was initially sacked from Sunny Deol starrer Damini? Here’s what happened

Meenakshi Seshadri rose to overnight fame after starring in the 1993 superhit movie Damini alongside Sunny Deol. The crime drama gave a fresh foot to the actress in the industry but do you know shooting the movie wasn’t a great experience for her? Starting with the fact that she was initially sacked from the movie.

Did you know Meenakshi Seshadri refused Rajkumar Santoshi’s wedding proposal?

In a recent interview with Zoom, Meenakshi Seshadri was confronted by the host about facing the romantic advances of the veteran filmmaker which led to her being sacked from Damini. Reacting to the same Meenakshi revealed she didn’t make a scene about it and eventually got the film back due to Producers Guild support.

The 60-year-old shared that she and Rajkumar Santoshi decided not to talk about it because it was 'water under the bridge'. "But the courage to stand up was important because nobody should be told they aren't required anymore. I dealt with it by keeping quiet. I just said that I would choose not to comment on this as it is below my dignity to turn this into a fight. This is not a fight", Meenakshi shared.

The Hero actress said that she stood up for what she believed in and if things were going to work out, she would work with them as a team. Seshadri added, “That was the message I wanted to give to the film fraternity and the audience. I was there to make a great film, and Damini was definitely going to be that.”

In the same interview, Meenakshi further shared how the entire Producers Guild and Artists Guild, all came together to make it happen. “I respect all the people involved with the film, especially Santoshi ji because his vision was tremendous. Ultimately, they say action speaks louder than words”, she signed off.

After Damini, the duo reunited in 1996 for Ghatak. Both Meenakshi and Rajkumar went on walk their own ways with the former tying knot with Harish Mysore in 1995. They later welcomed two children - a daughter and a son. Rajkumar on the other hand married Manila and are parents to Ram and Tanisha.

