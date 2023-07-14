Did you know Monica Bedi was supposed to feature opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun? Here's what went wrong

Monica Bedi, who has been a part of several films and TV shows, recently revealed that she would have been a part of Rakesh Roshan's hit film Karan Arjun starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni. She recalled how she missed out on the opportunity because of her own mistake. In a recent interview, Monica, who made her acting debut with the Telugu film Taj Mahal, revealed what really went wrong back then.

Monica Bedi reveals how she missed starring in Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Karan Arjun

Recently, Monica, while speaking to Siddharth Kanan, revealed that she met Rakesh Roshan at Subhash Ghai’s Holi party. She shared how they met and Roshan ended up giving her his card. Monica said, "At Subhash Ghai’s Holi party, Rakesh Roshan walked up to me. I knew he is an actor, I had watched his films. But I didn’t know he is also a director-producer. So, he came to me and did some small talk. He gave me his card and told me, ‘Come and see me tomorrow.'" Monica said that she was not aware that Rakesh was also a filmmaker. She got suspicious when she asked her to meet him.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan recalls an incident when he shot Shah Rukh Khan; Find out what happened

Monica added, "I was like why is he calling me over, he is an actor. I simply tore the card and dumped it. A few months later, my manager asked me ‘Why didn't you meet Rakesh Roshan? He was planning to cast you opposite Salman Khan in Karan Arjun' I was like how would I know.” The part finally went to Mamta Kulkarni."

Advertisement

In the same interview, Monica revealed that it was Manoj Kumar who discovered her. She said that he saw her during her dance class and that's when he asked Monica's mother if she could feature in his film. Monica was happy and excited to sign his film but unfortunately, the film never took off.