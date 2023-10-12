Did you know Munna Bhai MBBS actor Boman Irani became a waiter, served tea for his family?

Today, we all know who Bollywood actor Boman Irani is. Some know him as Dr. Asthana from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., others associate him with his character Dr. Viru Virus Sahastrabuddhe from the movie 3 Idiots. While he is now counted among the talented and acclaimed actors of Hindi cinema, there was a time when Boman Irani had to work as a waiter at a restaurant and even sell snacks at his mom’s shop.

Boman Irani worked at a restaurant as a waiter

Boman Irani’s journey to the top wasn’t easy. He had a humble start that first led him to work at a restaurant. After passing the 10th standard, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor decided to be smart about his career. While sharing his life story at Josh Talks, the actor said, “I don’t have a bent to academia, but I went and did a waiter’s course. I said, ‘I’m not meant for this so let me go and do something that I can handle’. So, I went into a 6-month long course as a waiter and went into The Taj Mahal Hotel for a job as a waiter. I went to the resident manager and he asked me, ‘So, what do you want to do?’ I said, ‘I want to work in his hotel.’ He says, ‘Which department?’ I said, ‘I’d like to work at the rooftop French restaurant, Rendezvous.’ He said, ‘To reach the top, you have to start from the bottom’.”

So, the person sent Irani to the basement of the hotel. Then at the hotel he worked in room service for six months then he did a stint as a bar waiter and finally made it to the top of the hotel as a waiter.

Boman Irani ran his mom’s snack shop

While delivering his talk, the actor further said that after his mother met with an accident, he joined her business and ran the namkeen shop in the Grand Road area of Mumbai until he turned 32. While working at the shop and making his living selling snacks and serving tea, he got married and even had kids.

However, after realizing that he needed to move on and let the creative person in him take over, he started learning photography. From the money he had saved while working at the Taj Mahal Hotel, he bought a camera and started clicking sports pictures. After becoming a successful photographer, he made a low-budget short film that got the attention of producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Convinced by his talent, Chopra offered Boman the role of Prof J. Asthana in Munna Bhai MBBS which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. After years of struggle, Boman finally got his big break and the rest is history.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher and Boman Irani starrer Khosla Ka Ghosla to be remade in three languages; details inside