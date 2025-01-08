Did you know Nana Patekar improvised his Welcome co-actor Paresh Ganatra's iconic dialogue ‘Mujhe kyun toda'? Deets

Anees Bazmee's Welcome was one of the most loved comedy films due to its fun jokes, impressive comic timing of actors, and interesting storyline. Recently, Paresh Ganatra, who played a small yet impactful role in the film, revealed that his popular dialogue was improved by Nana Patekar, whose comic brilliance in Welcome continues to be famous among fans.

In a new interview with Digital Commentary, Paresh Ganatra revealed that he was initially offered a 20-25-day shooting schedule for Welcome by Anees Bazmee, who wanted to cast him in a good role. But Ganatra refused due to prior commitments, and later, the filmmaker offered him a limited screen time in the film's climax, which he had expected. So, he went to Lonavala near Tiger Point for the shoot.

Paresh had an idea for a dialogue during his travel to the location and decided to share it with the team. He mentioned, “Maine bola Anees bhai, ek line sujhe hai toh hum isse use kar sakte hai? Toh woh bole bol kya hai maine bola yeh 'Main sirf dekhne mein khatarnak hoon, lekin aadmi bohot accha hoon.” unhone kaha yrr achi line hai.” The actor felt the line would fit his role, and Bazmee allowed him to use it.

The No Entry actor explained that the outline for the scene and his character in Welcome was ready, but the filmmaker then sat with the writers to write it properly. Later, Nana Patekar, who was also in the same, arrived for the scene; he heard the updated dialogue and spontaneously added his twist. The now-iconic line, "Mujhe kyun toda? Main illegal nahi tha, mujhe kyun toda?" was completely improvised by Nana, further increasing the humor.

Anees Bazmee was happy with the improvisation, and the scene's writing was so good that it became a highlight in the film's hilarious climax. Consequently, fans remember Paresh's role in the film to date.

Welcome, released in 2007 and directed by Anees Bazmee. It is known for its witty dialogues and stellar performances. It featured an ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Feroz Khan, and more, and it has become a success at the box office.

