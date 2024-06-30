Did you know Nargis Fakhri never planned to enter Bollywood? Here’s how one ‘random email’ changed her whole life

New York-born actress Nargis Fakhri became an overnight sensation by playing the character of Heer Kaul in Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 film Rockstar. Her softness and innocence made her a unanimous favorite, but did you know she didn’t want to venture into acting and Bollywood? In a latest interview with HT City, Nargis Fakhri revealed that one ‘random email’ changed her career trajectory.

Nargis Fakhri on her unplanned venture into Bollywood

Calling her journey in the industry a ‘serendipitous adventure’, Nargis confessed, “It all started with a random email that I decided to respond to, which ultimately led to my first big break in Bollywood.” She shared that all that happened to her was absolute ‘kismat’ and her destiny unfolded in a way that was meant to be.

The Madras Cafe actress further confessed that all of this “happened unexpectedly” and all the feat she achieved was a series of just fortunate events and opportunities. Fakhri said that taking over from that one email, she happened to figure out auditions, get good roles, and all of it by being grateful and having a willingness to learn and grow.

According to Nargis, the path to success can be unpredictable and demanding, but she plans to celebrate whatever comes her way in this journey. She is someone who highly trusts the process. For the unversed, Nargis calls herself a ‘global citizen’ owing to her mixed Pakistani-Czech ethnicity and American nationality.

Nargis Fakhri on the phenomenon of her movie Rockstar

Rockstar recently re-released in theatres and didn’t feel like it arrived after a decade. The fans flocked to theatres feeling as good as it was the first time they were watching this Ranbir Kapoor starrer. In the same interview, Nargis looked back on debuting with it and called it her career’s most important film and the most challenging role.

She felt that the movie allowed her to deliver her acting abilities in a high-profile Imtiaz Ali project directed by Imtiaz Ali. Fakhri said, “It challenged me to push my limits as an actor and set a benchmark for the kind of roles I could take on in the future.” The 44-year-old said that Rockstar was a defining moment in her career and opened several doors for her in showbiz.

Rockstar in today’s date is labeled as a cult classic and the love it still gets feels ‘rewarding and humbling’ for Nargis. "It’s amazing to see how the film continues to resonate with audiences years after its original release,” Nargis expressed.

Nargis Fakhri on her favorite genre

The Main Tera Hero star said that while she enjoys all genres, she has a soft side for action comedy. The ‘physicality and adrenaline rush’ in action movies entices Nargis the most and she enjoys doing stunts and playing characters that are strong and dynamic. She added, “The intensity and excitement of action films are incredibly appealing to me.”

A successful face through films like Azhar and Dishoom, Nargis feels comedy as a genre helps her explore different shades of her personality. “I love making people laugh and bringing joy to audiences,” Nargis said.

Other than movies, Nargis Fakhri has also been part of the Zee 5 web series Tatlubaaz where she played the character of Isabelle Tripathi. She has also been part of several music videos including Fayaah Fayaah and Woofer. Her next is Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu which is in the filming stage.

