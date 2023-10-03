Did you know Nawazuddin Siddiqui felt 'conscious' while sharing screen with Anurag Kashyap in Haddi?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a highly versatile actor, was last seen in the film Haddi alongside popular filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has also acted in the film. Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrayed a transgender character in the film. He acknowledges that after appearing in a couple of romantic comedies and “experimental films”, he has come to understand that the audience prefers him in “dark, intense” roles. This is a direction he intends to delve deeper into.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says audience prefers him more in “dark, intense” roles

During a recent interview with Indian Express, Nawazuddin Siddiqui discussed his approach to acting shared why he believes intense roles suit him better, and revealed that he no longer feels compelled to justify himself when faced with controversies. Regarding the audience's preference for his "dark, intense" roles over his romantic ones, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I think that those characters (the dark or intense ones) were written so well because of the director’s research and preparation. Whereas when it comes to light roles, they aren’t written that prominently. That’s the thing about such a film, as the overall movie or story gets more prominence than a single character. And in films like these (Haddi, Manto, Gangs Of Wasseypur), characters are more important. Characters in dark films are prominent, and the director also works towards enhancing his characters. These characters are solid, and maybe that’s why it is possible that people have loved and accepted my more intense roles.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals feeling “conscious” while sharing the screen with Anurag Kashyap in Haddi

In Haddi, Nawazuddin had the opportunity to act alongside filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had earlier directed him in movies like Black Friday, the Gangs Of Wasseypur series, and Raman Raghav 2.0, but in this instance, Anurag was not his director but a fellow actor. When asked about the experience of working with Anurag in this different capacity, Nawazuddin admitted that he felt “conscious” about sharing the screen with him. He said, “I kept feeling that while we were doing scenes, he’d interrupt me and tell me, ‘You are not doing the scene correctly, do it this way or that way.’ But I was happy that he didn’t correct me, the director did that to both of us instead. It was fun working with him because he has some very important sequences, especially the climax. However, I was feeling a bit awkward because he was physically not keeping too well at the time. I had to be brutal to him, but he was not well at the time. So I was a bit conscious.”

Haddi was released on September 7 this year on ZEE5.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap believes Haddi co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui is 'misjudged, misconstrued person'; here's why