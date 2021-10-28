Did you know Neha Dhupia once forgot Mehr and went for a drive with Angad Bedi?

Neha Dhupia recently revealed that she once forgot to take her daughter Mehr with her when she was just one month old. During the live chat with Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, Neha Dhupia shared the incident and said she was “shocked”.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Neha Dhupia said, “We also had an incident with Mehr. You know they say you should sit at home for 40 days so we were doing that. Literally, the 40th night, we were waiting for the morning. We were so excited and we thought 'let us just all go for a drive'. We went for a drive on the Sea Link and we had that two-hour window (a newborn baby needs to be fed every two hour). We were just out for about 45 minutes and got a call from the nurse.”

Neha explained that she had asked the nurse at her home to call her when it was time to feed the baby. “We wanted to get back home and then feed her.” However, they got a call within 45 minutes of leaving for their drive. “Both of us were like ‘we left for a drive’. And she told us ‘baby ro raha hai (The baby is crying)’. I was like ‘Aapko kaise pata? Baby humare paas hai (How do you know, the baby is with us)’. And then we looked back only to realise we forgot to take the baby on the drive. So the baby was crying at home. By mistake we left her,” Neha added.

Neha further said she was shocked (when the nurse said that the baby was crying). Neha and Angad tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed Mehr a few months later. The couple was blessed with a baby boy earlier this month.

