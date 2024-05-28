Did you know Nick Jonas assured Priyanka Chopra's mom he was the ideal guy for her? Here's what happened

We have all seen what a beautiful bond Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, share. The duo is often seen spending quality time together despite his busy schedule. Also, PeeCee and Nick often share mushy and romantic pictures of them and bless our feed. Recently, Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra revealed how Nick Jonas convinced her for their wedding.

Here's how Nick Jonas won Priyanka Chopra's mom's heart for their wedding

In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, revealed the first time she met Nick Jonas. She said, 'When he came to India and met me, he took me to lunch when Priyanka was not around. Nick asked me what kind of boy I would want for Priyanka. So, I listed all the qualities, and he simply took my hand and said, "I am that guy. Can I be that person? I promise that nothing from your list will be left unchecked."' Madhu Chopra added that she was amazed by his response and simply loved him.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. It included a White wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony attended by their family and friends. The couple lives in LA.

Priyanka and Nick had their first child, a daughter they named Malti Marie, to honour their mothers, Dr Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas. The couple had their daughter in January 2022 via surrogacy. Priyanka and Nick did not bring their baby girl home until May 2022 as she was born weeks early and had to spend her first 100-plus days in the NICU.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood. Overcoming initial challenges, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry.

Her notable roles include appearances in movies such as Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, and The Matrix Resurrections, among others. Chopra's upcoming project includes starring in Ilya Naishuller’s film Heads of State. She also has The Bluff in her kitty, apart from Heads of State.

