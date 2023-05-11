Did you know Nick Jonas watched Priyanka Chopra win Miss World in 2000? Actress reveals, ‘He was seven'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, one of the most loved celebrity couples, tied the knot in 2018. Their love story reportedly began in 2016 after Nick slid into PeeCee’s Twitter DMs. The couple has been married for over four years now, and their bond is only growing stronger every day. Recently, on a chat show, Priyanka Chopra recalled a story that her mother-in-law Denise Jonas told her. She said Nick Jonas watched Priyanka win Miss World in 2000 when he was just 7 years old!

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show. During the conversation with host Jennifer Hudson, Priyanka recalled her mother-in-law Denise telling her the story. Narrating it, Priyanka said, “That's a crazy story. When my mother-in-law told me that story, I was like 'I don't know...'. When I was 18, I won the Miss World pageant. This was in London. This was November, and I turned 18 in July. A complete child, and I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed. Apparently, my mother-in-law was like ‘I remember watching you when you won!’”

Priyanka reacted ‘there’s no way!’ as this was way back in 2000, and she was in London, while the Jonas family was in Texas. Priyanka continued, “She said I remember it so clearly because it was November. Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old. His brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9. And she said I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr, my father-in-law, loves watching pageants. I remember he was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win. Which is unfathomable! That was 22 years ago or something. He was 7, and I was 17. And he was sitting there and he was watching. It was so weird,” said Priyanka.

When asked if she thinks it was destiny, Priyanka said that she does believe people are meant to be with each other, and that people collide for a reason. “I think that people collide because you're supposed to create, on this small short life that you have, memories that you will take forward. I think that Nick and I had these weird enchanted little moments throughout our life, and it's lovely now to have found your person,” said Priyanka.

