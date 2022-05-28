Did you know Nora Fatehi used to be Disha Patani's dance teacher?

Nora Fatehi is one of the most gorgeous dancer-turned-actress of Bollywood. While her exemplary dancing skills continue to astonish us every day, she has also made her mark with her acting skills. She has worked in movies such as Street Dancer 3D, Batla House, My Birthday Song and Bharat and she always manages to impress her audience. The Saki Saki dancer is gorgeous and she enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram as well. She shares bits and pieces of her life there and her fans love it. Okay, now let us share amazing fact with you - Did you know that Nora used to give dancing lessons to Disha Patani? Yes!

Nora Fatehi as Disha Patani's dance teacher

Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi are quite tight and have been friends since the start of their respective Bollywood careers. Several years ago, Nora had shared a happy selfie with Disha where she thanked for her sweet ‘best teacher gift’. She captioned the post, “Thank you baby @dishapatani for the lovely best teacher gift.. glad to b ur dance teacher always!! #myfavstudent #beststudent #love." Safe to say, we were all so pleasantly shocked!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nora Fatehi is currently a part of the judges’ panel of Dance Deewane Juniors. Dance Deewane Juniors is a new dance reality show that has become quite popular within a few days of its launch. It is a kids' dance reality show which offers a massive platform for the talented kids to showcase their dance skills and get the winning trophy. The show is judged by Nora, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. Apart from judging the contestants, they are also seen having lots of fun on the sets.

On the other hand, Disha will be next seen in Mohit Suri's directorial ‘Ek Villain 2’, co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The flick is scheduled to release on July 8, 2022. The 29-year-old actress also has Dharma Productions’ action-drama film ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The film will hit the theatres on November 11, 2022. The Malang actress also has ‘Project K’ in her kitty.

