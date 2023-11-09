Did you know? Not Ranbir Kapoor but THIS actor was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's original choice for Saawariya

Saawariya was released on November 9, 2007, and welcomed actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor into the industry. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial revolved around the romantic relationship between the two lead actors.

As the movie completes 16 years since its release, let's delve into an intriguing fact about the film that is not widely known. Did you know that Ranbir Kapoor was not the first choice to play the lead role in the film? Yes, you heard that right! Keep reading to know which actor was about to step into the shoes of Ranbir for the film.

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but another actor was the first choice for 2007’s romantic film Saawariya

Interestingly, it was actor Prateik Babbar whom filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had initially approached to play the character in the film. In an old interview with Mashable India, Babbar disclosed that the director approached him for the movie when he was barely 18 and was in rehab.

“Actually I have a funny story. Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali was calling my house when I was 18 years old, when I was in rehab, for Saawariya. I was too young, I was in rehab so it couldn't have worked out. But my grandparents told me a few years later,” Prateik had said in the old interview.

Prateik Babbar can be seen in several Hindi films including Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Ekk Deewana Tha. Prateik Babbar had also shared that he did not originally aspire to work in the film industry. Instead, he wanted to become a professional cricketer when he was younger. However, he somehow found himself entering the world of acting and began enjoying the process over time. Prateik admitted that he was initially hesitant about becoming an actor and wanted to stay away from the glitz and glamor of Bollywood.

More about Saawariya

The film is a romantic drama and also features actress Sonam Kapoor playing the leading lady.

The plot of the movie is centered around kind-hearted artist Raj, who falls in love with Sakina, who awaits the arrival of her long-lost lover named Imani. Raj does all that he can to win her heart.

